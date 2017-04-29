People's Climate March - San Diego

to Google Calendar - People's Climate March - San Diego - 2017-04-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - People's Climate March - San Diego - 2017-04-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - People's Climate March - San Diego - 2017-04-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - People's Climate March - San Diego - 2017-04-29 10:00:00

San Diego County Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, California 92101

Join the largest national climate action by marching with thousands of San Diegans. Speakers include Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher and Councilmember David Alvarez.

Support healthy people, healthy communities and a healthy earth, as well as climate justice & 100% clean energy! Resist Climate denial.

RALLY • MARCH • MUSIC • BANNERS • INSPIRING SPEAKERS • KIDS ZONE

Info / RSVP: www.peoplesclimatesd.org

Info

San Diego County Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Special Events

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - People's Climate March - San Diego - 2017-04-29 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - People's Climate March - San Diego - 2017-04-29 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - People's Climate March - San Diego - 2017-04-29 10:00:00 iCalendar - People's Climate March - San Diego - 2017-04-29 10:00:00