People's Climate March - San Diego

Join the largest national climate action by marching with thousands of San Diegans. Speakers include Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher and Councilmember David Alvarez.

Support healthy people, healthy communities and a healthy earth, as well as climate justice & 100% clean energy! Resist Climate denial.

RALLY • MARCH • MUSIC • BANNERS • INSPIRING SPEAKERS • KIDS ZONE

Info / RSVP: www.peoplesclimatesd.org