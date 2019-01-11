People v. Beanstalk by Neil Pisk

Be part of the show in the world premiere production of this courtroom drama written by a local playwright and actor. Jack Beanstalk, from the familiar fairy tale of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” is on trial for murdering the Giant. Familiar characters – including Jack’s Mother, the Goose that lays golden eggs and the Magic Harp – are called to testify. There’s a different verdict at every performance, as the jurists, who are drawn from the audience, decide Jack’s fate! Whether you’re an “oldster” or a youngster, you’ll enjoy this funny, clever and family-friendly production. Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm.