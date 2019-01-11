People v. Beanstalk by Neil Pisk
PowPAC, Poway's Community Theatre 13250 Poway Road, Poway, California 92064
Be part of the show in the world premiere production of this courtroom drama written by a local playwright and actor. Jack Beanstalk, from the familiar fairy tale of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” is on trial for murdering the Giant. Familiar characters – including Jack’s Mother, the Goose that lays golden eggs and the Magic Harp – are called to testify. There’s a different verdict at every performance, as the jurists, who are drawn from the audience, decide Jack’s fate! Whether you’re an “oldster” or a youngster, you’ll enjoy this funny, clever and family-friendly production. Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm.