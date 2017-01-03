Pepe Aguilar is the son of Mexican icons Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre. “Being born during a tour, and having studied my craft on the road has given a particular philosophy to my career” says Pepe with the same feeling of elegance and honesty that characterize his songs.

Pepe Aguilar’s career has progressed in parallel with the absolute transformation of the music industry over the past 25 years. Considered by critics as “A real star of Latin music,” Pepe has garnered an impressive nine GRAMMY Awards, and to paraphrase the legendary Rubén Fuentes: “Pepe Aguilar is a before and after in Mexican music.” Recently, it was announced that Pepe Aguilar was nominated for another Latin Grammy in the Record of the Year category for “Cuestión de Esperar”.

With well over 26 studio albums, over 12 million in album sales, unprecedented credibility, and industry accolades including numerous awards and multiple nominations, Pepe Aguilar has firmly put the regional Mexican scene on the map across multiple markets. The Hollywood Walk of Fame star continues to rank among Billboards’ top charts, amplifying his fan base throughout the US and Latin America.

His 26th studio album, “No Lo Había Dicho” is in stores now and his new single “Nada de Nada” will be available digitally as of October 28.