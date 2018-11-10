Pepper in Concert

Come rock out with famed reggae rock trio Pepper when they perform live at the Del Mar Racetrack on Saturday, Nov. 10! The Hawaii natives will take the stage shortly after the last race. Racetrack guests will receive free admission if they enter before the final race of the day. Concert admission will cost $30 after the last race. All concerts are 18+.

Visit www.delmarracing.com for more information or call 858-755-1141.