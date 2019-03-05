Steffanie Strathdee and Thomas Patterson

Delve into the realms of predatory superbugs with infectious disease epidemiologist Steffanie Strathdee and her husband, psychologist Thomas Patterson during a discussion, followed by a Q&A and book signing to mark the release of their new book, "The Perfect Predator."

This medical-mystery memoir tells the incredible story of Strathdee’s fight to save her husband’s life, which led her to rediscover a forgotten treatment for antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Her search led to an unprecedented treatment that saved his life.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase from the UC San Diego Bookstore. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.