Performance Night: Walking the Line

Performance Art Event part of the exhibition #rrrr at The Front.

Walking the Line - A relational intervention to the political tension placed on bodies.

Walking the Line is a performance art event consisting of works that breach one's duty to perform the social constructions of their assigned gender, questioning the means to keep focus on being strictly feminine or strictly masculine, where deviation towards queer, in the inclusive sense, could be disastrous. For this evening, the square box that has been constructed for our gender identities has been broken down into a single line.

Curated by Molly Gabbard.