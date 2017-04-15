Permeate: A Collaborative Music Experience (Easter Edition)

Sleep Bedder 2855 El Cajon Blvd., Ste. #4 , San Diego, California 92104

Bring your voice and instrument; everyone gets a chance to lead the group in song. Local, seasonal food and drink available. Percussion provided. All ages and experience levels welcome. Featuring music by Rizing Resistance, magic meditation light machine, organic aromatherapy by Quinntessentials, kava by Sunset Kava Lounge, reiki by Amy Duncan, spiritual adornment by Justina Aura. Proceeds of raffle go to International Rescue Committee in San Diego. Ticket Price: $5 early, $8 door. Volunteer opportunities are available.

Sleep Bedder 2855 El Cajon Blvd., Ste. #4 , San Diego, California 92104

