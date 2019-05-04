Personal Story Power: Discover Your Own Hero’s Journey with Sandra Younger

Explore your personal history and discover your Comeback Story—a succinct, powerful and polished version of your very own “hero’s journey! This is for you if:

· You’re determined to finally write that memoir—but you’re not sure where to start or how to structure it.

· You know you have a story to tell, but you’re worried it’s too messy, or complicated, or boring.

· You’re ready to connect the dots from your past and discover your “big why.”

Facilitator Sandra Younger will lead you through her proven Story POWER Process™, enabling you to strategically pinpoint, organize and wordsmith your unique Comeback Story for personal or professional use. You’ll walk away with:

· A deeper understanding of how seemingly disjointed pieces of your past fit together in a seamless narrative arc

· A 9-point framework to use as the start of a full memoir

· A polished short-story version of your personal hero’s journey

To enroll in the class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-04-personal-story-power-discover-your-own-heros-journey-with-sandra-younger/