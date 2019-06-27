From the Peruvian Amazon to East Indonesia: an evening with entrepreneur Francesco Galli Zugaro

Sure to be an event you won’t want to miss, please join Scott Dunn for an evening with the founder and CEO of Aqua Expeditions, Francesco Galli Zugaro. Aside from being Peru’s first ever luxury river cruise company, they’ve now expanded their portfolio to include the Mekong River in Cambodia and Vietnam. But that’s not all, they have some exciting new voyages that have just launched that they’ll let you in on. Their impressive expeditions are perfect for adventure-seekers to explore remote and culturally important destinations in the world’s most wildlife and culture-rich destinations. Forget your idea of what cruises are like, because Aqua Expeditions will introduce you to cruising like you’ve never seen before. Scott Dunn will also have their own experts on hand to guide you through how to incorporate an unforgettable cruise into any trip. And as always, there will be plenty of wine and nibbles. Space is limited so please RSVP to reilly.curran@scottdunn.com to confirm attendance.