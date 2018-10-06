Pet Blessing
In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love for all God's creations, treating all fellow creatures as brothers and sisters. All pet owners are invited to join us with your pets, whether on a leash, in a crate, box, tank or cage! The brief service will include an individual blessing for each pet present.
Saturday, October 6th
10:00am-2:00pm
El Camino Memorial-Encinitas Chapel
340 Melrose Ave.
Encinitas, CA
760-754-5370
Complimentary Refreshments
