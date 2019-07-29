Back by popular demand, the Peter Sprague jazz trio explores songs that resonate with the boomers. They start with The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor, and Cream, and then for balance they play “Georgia” or add Cole Porter. The vibe is contagious and the sound pulls you in.

THE PETER SPRAGUE TRIO will occur on July 29, 2019 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $27. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators $3.00 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve seats.