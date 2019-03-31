Family Event

Price Range: $10-$25

Info & Tickets: https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/peter-and-the-wolf-the-prokofiev-classic/

About:

Dana Sadava, conductor

Students of the San Diego State University Community Music School

Nuvi Mehta, narrator

This symphonic fairy tale Peter and the Wolf, by Serge Prokofiev, tells the story of a young boy who outsmarts a wolf. Each character is portrayed by a different instrument and children will recognize the bird’s flute, the wolf’s three horns and the cat’s clarinet throughout the story. Children will love this musical fairy tale and will be introduced in memorable ways to the particular sounds of orchestral instruments that portray the characters in this beloved classic.

Tickets for this Family concert are $10 for children ages 3 through 13, and $25 for everyone else. Children and babies two years old and younger who are accompanied by a parent will be allowed into the concert hall for FREE. They must be held by an adult and may not occupy a seat. (Children ages three years and older must have a ticket and be able to sit in a seat.)