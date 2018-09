Peter Yarrow in Concert

Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 8pm

David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre

Lawrence Family JCC

Don’t miss the chance to experience folk legend, Peter Yarrow (of Peter, Paul and Mary) when he performs at the Garfield Theatre. More than just a folk singer, Yarrow has long been an activist for peace (citing his Jewish faith as a primary driver), and has received both the Allard K. Lowenstein and the Tikkun Olam Awards.

Seating: Reserved

Tickets: Tier 2: $54 | JCC Members $47

Tier 3: $44 | JCC Members $37

Premium (Includes Meet-&-Greet) $95