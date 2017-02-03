PGK Dance Cocktail hosted by Honorary Chairs: Dr. Stuart E. Schwartz & Karl Peterson

A FUN, interactive fundraising Cocktail supporting the WORLD PREMIERE of: “Gay (as in happy) Songs & Dances” at the Diversionary Theater April 6-9th - 5 shows only.

Feb. 3rd, PGK Dance Cocktail 6-8pm hosted by Honorary Chairs: Dr. Stuart E. Schwartz & Karl Peterson

Drinks, bites, raffles, silent auction and surprising, unexpected performances by singers & dancers from the upcoming World Premiere and friends of PGK Dance guest artists: April Henry, Téa Carpenter, Peter Kalivas, Aja Lee, Rayme Sciaroni and dancers of the award winning, critically acclaimed PGK Dance Project.

WHERE & Time: Friday Feb. 3rd, 6-8pm The Diversionary Theater - 4545 Park Boulevard San Diego, CA, 92123

Advance Tickets are $35 and available here ($5 more at the door)

FOR TICKETS: www.ThePGKDanceProject.org

*Attendees receive a discount to the April Premiere

The PGK Dance Project is "a personality filled troupe whose artistry, physicality and concentration extends to their fingertips." Charlene Baldridge, San Diego Theatre Critics Circle