PGK Dance Cocktail hosted by Honorary Chairs: Dr. Stuart E. Schwartz & Karl Peterson

A FUN, interactive fundraising Cocktail supporting the WORLD PREMIERE of: “Gay (as in happy) Songs & Dances” at the Diversionary Theater April 6-9th - 5 shows only.
Feb. 3rd, PGK Dance Cocktail 6-8pm hosted by Honorary Chairs: Dr. Stuart E. Schwartz & Karl Peterson
Drinks, bites, raffles, silent auction and surprising, unexpected performances by singers & dancers from the upcoming World Premiere and friends of PGK Dance guest artists: April Henry, Téa Carpenter, Peter Kalivas, Aja Lee, Rayme Sciaroni and dancers of the award winning, critically acclaimed PGK Dance Project.
WHERE & Time: Friday Feb. 3rd, 6-8pm The Diversionary Theater - 4545 Park Boulevard San Diego, CA, 92123
Advance Tickets are $35 and available here ($5 more at the door)
FOR TICKETS: www.ThePGKDanceProject.org
*Attendees receive a discount to the April Premiere
The PGK Dance Project is "a personality filled troupe whose artistry, physicality and concentration extends to their fingertips." Charlene Baldridge, San Diego Theatre Critics Circle
The Diversionary Theater 4545 Park Boulevard 4545 Park Boulevard, San Francisco, California 92123 View Map