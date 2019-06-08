Phantasmagoria | Art, Fashion, Drag, Dance

Vivvi the Force, Whips N Furs, MARZiiANO and Broker's Building Gallery Present:

PHANTASMAGORIA, an ALL AGES art, fashion, drag and music showcase benefiting the Broker's Building Gallery in Downtown San Diego. The gallery is being forced to close their doors or quickly find a new home as the landlords have decided to renovate the building for more modernized industries (shopping, dining, condos etc)

THEY DON"T HAVE MUCH TIME!! SO we are throwing a small series of special events to help them reach their goal to successfully transition to a new space.

We are super excited because this new space will be available for local artists, movers, shakers and organizers to get together and collaborate, throw events, and produce art.

DOORS OPEN AT 6PM!

ART AND FASHION VENDORS

DJ SETS

DRAG PERFORMANCES

FASHION SHOW

OPEN BAR from 7-8 PM for guests 21+ with ID.

And other drink specials.

$10 donation to enter. $20 donation for open bar + VIP Whips n Furs Wristband for future event discounts and specials.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brokers-building-fundraiser-series-tickets-61125720676?aff=eand&fbclid=IwAR1jp-jD704L3ro3JkfSp502USBoquUd3oTWS-g1P5dfPuieLrqWP-uQaYA

Broker's Building Saturday Fundraiser Series

These are a listing of fundraising events that benefit the artists and performers of the Broker's Building Gallery. Please match the date with the event and give a donation for the appropriate admission as a patron or vebsor.

A portion of the art sales and show admissions also goes to the gallery. With the recent acquisition of our building, we're raising money to find a new home in the IDEA Distirct! Our total goal is $12,000.

Are you an artist or performer who wants to promote their work?

Are you an organizer, grantwriter or NPO pro who wants to join us in making San Diego art more accessible?

Are you a brand or business that wants to tap our audience?

Or do you just like to attend cool, grassroots events?

Then REACH OUT!!!!

Shoot an email to info@brokersbuilding.org or juat text "BROKERS" to 6195182026 for more details.

402 Market Street

San Diego, CA 92114

info@brokersbuilding.com

Tax ID 82-1962496

C4035801