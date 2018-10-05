Phantasmorgia

In the mixed media piece Ole Ms. Rubin pays homage to the ghost of her artist mother, combining the crossword puzzle that she intended to finish, blurred images of her geometric artworks, and a fuzzy red heart about to be pierced by frilly toothpicks. In The Artist Rubin daydreams about a Roman visitor she thinks is named Ricardo, layering notes on lined paper, leaves and a peacock feather, even creating a rose crumpled from paper with wine colored glitter for this apparition. Free. Liberty Station. Ole and The Artist, mixed medias by June Rubin