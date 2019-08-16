Phil Johnson in Burning Sensation

Comedian Phil Johnson will be filming his fourth comedy special entitled "Burning Sensation" on Friday August 16th, 2019 at the Comedy Palace in San Diego, CA

Johnson, who has appeared on Amazon Prime, has an action packed show filled with his two loves, comedy and music. The comedian and singer/songwriter will be performing at The Comedy Palace, 8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA on Friday, August 16th at 7:30 and 9:30pm.

Like his previous specials, "Burning Sensation" is filled with sharp unexpected turns, sneak attack jokes, and hilarious songs... But this time he takes the material into more controversial territory, not shying away from race, sex, religion, and doughnuts - so many doughnuts - all delivered from the viewpoint of a guy who happily grew up in the deeply multi-everything community of the San Francisco Bay Area.

"An underlying theme in this show is the intent behind words," says Phil Johnson. "That's why I've named it 'Burning Sensation'. A 'Burning SenSATION' is something hot and popular. But a 'BURNing Sensation' is an irritant that prompts a change in someone's decision making process. I hope this show is a little of both."

Johnson has been seen and heard at the Sundance Film Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, on Sirius/XM and Bob and Tom radio, and on Amazon Prime. He’s also released multiple DVDs and CDs filled with his colorful, tightly-written comedy.

More information on Phil Johnson can be found on his website. http://www.PhilJohnsonComedy.com