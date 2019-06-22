Photography by Jake Rose
Torque Moto Cafe 3604 30th Street, San Diego, California 92104
Jake Rose is a San Diego based photographer focusing on street, portraits, and man-made landscape work. He is the winner of the 2017 San Diego City Beat Photography Contest. Come view a selection of his color and black & white photography at the opening reception, June 22nd. Entrance is free, prints and zines will be available for purchase. Show runs through July 18th.
North Park, San Diego