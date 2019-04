Photos with the Easter Bunny at Seaport Village

Hop on down to Seaport Village and snap a few photos with The Easter Bunny! The Easter Bunny will be located in Seaport Village's West Village Food Court, beginning April 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment necessary; all captured photos will be saved on a USB drive for you to keep for $35. Guests will also enjoy live music and free easter treats!

Multiple Dates; Beginning April 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. continuing on April 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, and April 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.