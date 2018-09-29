The Physical States of Matter: A Bio Lab Workshop presented by BioEASI
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Come join this fun and yummy workshop where you can learn about the physical states of matter and how they change all while making ice cream from scratch!
Recommended for ages 6 and up. Limit 30. Register for this program at: https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/biology-workshop-bioeasi.
