Piano Classes - Registration Required

Explore your musical talent through learning the fundamentals of piano techniques. Keyboards will be provided. Class provided by San Diego Community College District, Continuing Education Dept., Emeritus Program. Instructor: Helena Wei, Associate Music Professor. Thu, Mar 7. 13 wk-course, March 7-June 6. (No class 3/28)

Beginner I Class: 1-3pm.

Intermediate/Performance Class: 3-5pm

Classes are free, registration required (858) 459-0831.