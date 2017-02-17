Pickwick Players Presents " To Kill a Mockingbird"

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird is the timeless and timely story of Atticus Finch, a widower, and his children Scout and Jem in the summer of 1935 in their town of Maycomb, Alabama. Atticus strives to raise his children to be willing to see the world from other people’s perspective, to “walk around in other people’s shoes”. Over the course of the story , a young black man is unfairly accused of accosting a white woman and Atticus agrees to defend him. Atticus’ morality and honor puts not only his client, but his children and himself in grave danger.

Published in 1960, this coming-of-age story of prejudice and violence, tolerance and community is as relevant today as it was when it was published nearly 57 years ago. The stories of Scout, Jem, their friend Dill and their community has been a staple of English classes since publication and holds an honored place in American literature. It is a story to which almost everyone can relate to it in one way or another, be it they the subjects of family, race, inclusion, honor, cowardice, injustice, love, hate, friendship, justice, or just plain growing up. The novel was adapted to a screenplay which won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1962.

This production coincides with the one-year anniversary of the death of Harper Lee and benefits from interest in the story due to the publication of Go Set A Watchman (billed as a sequel to the original book) in 2015. This exciting, funny, moving, and insightful play is a must-see for the whole family.

The production team is led by Tyler Richards Hewes (Director), Frank Remiatte (Producer), Robyn Smith (Assistant Director), Dee Segui (Scenic Design) and Mark Zetler (Lighting Designer).