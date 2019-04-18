Picture Book Science: Mysterious Science

Reuben H. Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Students explore mysterious properties of matter. Through careful observations, curiosity turns into questions. Science is used to answer some of these mysteries! Picture Book Science workshops encourage the integration of reading and science in an engaging way. Each workshop pairs a grade-appropriate fiction and/or non-fiction book with hands-on inquiry-driven science investigations that can be easily replicated in the classroom.

Reuben H. Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Balboa Park
