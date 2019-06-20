Picture Book Science: Robots!

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

What do robots do? Students mimic basic commands to understand how robots function and are then challenged to create a robot that solves a problem in their community.

Picture Book Science workshops encourage the integration of reading and science in an engaging way. Each workshop pairs a grade-appropriate fiction and/or non-fiction book with hands-on inquiry-driven science investigations that can be easily replicated in the classroom.

Balboa Park
619-238-1233
