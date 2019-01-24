Picture Book Science: From Whirlybirds to Trees

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

Explore and experiment with seed dispersal and learn how a tiny seed becomes a big tree, suggested for Grades 3-5.

Books:

If You Hold a Seed, by Elly MacKay

Next Time You See a Maple Seed, by Emily Morgan

Picture Book Science workshops encourage the integration of reading and science in an engaging way. Each workshop pairs a grade-appropriate fiction and/or non-fiction book with hands-on inquiry-driven science investigations that can be easily replicated in the classroom.

Balboa Park
619-238-1233
