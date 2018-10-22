Picture This: Who Is Bozo Texino? Featuring Filmmaker Bill Daniel
San Diego Central Library, Neil Morgan Auditorium 330 Park Boulevard, San Diego, California 92101
Travels on trains and interviews with hobos attempt to discover the history and rightful owner of an oft-seen graffiti moniker on trails. In the process, much is learned about hobo culture, life in America, and the value of rambling. Not Rated | 57min | Documentary | 2005 *There will be a post-screening discussion with filmmaker Bill Daniel
