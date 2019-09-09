Picture This: Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage

A documentary film with a warm and revealing portrait of the charismatic, groundbreaking actor’s journey from his native Puerto Rico to the creative hotbed of 1960’s New York City, to prominence on Broadway and in Hollywood. Prior to the screening, hear from Herbert Siguenza, Playwright-In-Residence at the San Diego Repertory Theatre and founding member of the performance group Culture Clash. He'll speak on Latinos in Hollywood and the theatre, and how Raúl's legacy helped pave the way for Latino actors today. Directed by Ben DeJesus. This is a special presentation of American Masters and VOCES.

NR | 1h 5min | Biography | 2019