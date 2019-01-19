The Pieced Canvas
Visions Art Museum: Contemporary Quilts + Textiles 2825 Dewey Road, Suite 100, San Diego, California 92106
Maria Shell explores the infinite potential this block in The Pieced Canvas using vintage and contemporary, solid and print cottong fabrics as well as hand-dyed cotton textiles created by the artists. Depending upon the repetition of the block, the color, and what is placed in each “section” of the block, different things happen, but her hope is always to get the grid and the block to have a discussion—to visually argue and then make up.
