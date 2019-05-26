Pier Pressure San Diego Memorial Weekend Mega Yacht Party

VIP Nightlife & San Diego Nightlife Present…

Pier Pressure™

San Diego Memorial Sunday Mega Yacht Party

Southern California's Biggest & Best Yacht Party 7 Years Running!

3 Decks | 6 DJs | 3 Areas of Music | 1 Amazing Cruise

with World Class House Music & Open Format DJs:

Donald Glaude, Scotty Boy, Murphi Kennedy, Mark Cena & More...

Let loose and set sail aboard the $10-million, 1200-person luxury vessel: the Hornblower Inspiration Yacht. Here is a breakdown of the Perks of this VIP cruise:

- Breathtaking views of the San Diego Skyline, Harbor, Coronado Bridge, & more;

- Six of So-Cal's DJs on 2 floors with 3 dance areas playing House, Top 40 & Hip-Hop hits;

- A gorgeous and fun-filled crowd;

- Plenty of fully stocked & professionally staffed bars;

- Unbeatable VIP packages with bottle & table service;

- Spectacular group saving packages;

- And more...

Join us the ultimate party cruise and call us today if you have questions or need assistance: 619-330-9430. Don’t be shy and have the time of your life on San Diego #1 rated yacht party for Memorial Day Weekend!

Check-in: 3:30pm

VIP Boarding: 4:00 PM

GA Boarding: 4:10 PM

Cruise Time: 5:00PM – 8:00PM to Sunset.

Inspiration | 1800 North Harbor Drive - Grape Street Pier | 21+ Event