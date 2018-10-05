Pillows and PJs - A Party for a Cause

Pillows and PJs is a themed cocktail party collecting pillows and blankets for local families in need. San Diego Creative Events invites guests to put on their favorite bedtime clothing and experience an over-sized bedroom full of Bedtime Stories & Candy Dreams.

Guests are REQUIRED to bring a blanket or pillow to donate in addition to the purchase of their ticket. Guests will enjoy walking the twinkled red carpet and placing their donation on top of 5ft high bed.

Entertainment will include a four‐card feather pillow fight downstairs on a jumbo bed. San Diego’s hottest industry rivals to battle it out. Over-sized candy and smell of cotton candy at the candy bar will please their taste buds as they dance to music mixed with everyone’s favorite bedtime songs. Sexy models showcasing the latest sleepwear from local boutiques. This is a public event selling tickets & VIP table packages, and cocktails.

Event Title: Pillows & PJs

Produced by: San Diego Creative Events

Date: Friday, October 5th, 2018

Time: 8pm – 2am

Location: Andaz San Diego,

600 F St, San Diego, CA 92101

Theme: Bedtime Stories & Candy Dreams

Attire: Pajamas, Onesies, Lingerie

**Guests REQUIRED to bring a new pillow or blanket to donate

Music By: DJ Vince DeLano

Non‐Profit: Cruise 4 Kids – Collecting and distributing pillows and blankets for local San Diego families in need.

Tickets: $40 General Admission, $60 VIP

VIP Tables with Bottle Service: $295 - 1 bottle includes 4 VIP Tickets, $500 - 2 bottles includes 8 VIP tickets. Contact Javier Lugo (619) 787-5228.

Sponsors:

• SD Creative Events

• OneWorld Events

• Karma International

• San Diego Candy Buffet

**Sponsorship Packages Available**

Event Contact: Nino Venturella, Nino@SDCreativeEvents.com 760-716-5248

#pillowsandpjs #sdcreativeevents #oneworldevents

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Yes, 21yrs and up

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Valet parking at Andaz, street parking and paid parking lots

What is the dress code?

Pajamas, onesies, lingerie

What am I required to bring?

A new pillow or blanket to donate to charity. Cruise 4 Kids, a 501c3 nonprofit, will distribute blankets to local needy families.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Contact Nino Venturella at 760-716-5248 or Nino@SDCreativeEvents.com

What's the refund policy?

Refund minus credit card charges up to 7 days prior to event. No refunds if requested less than 7 days prior.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No. You must show ID and must match name on guest list.

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn't match the person who attends?

If guests shows up with printed ticket then we will not be checking names. If guest does not have printed ticket, must show ID and name must match ticket.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pillows-and-pjs-a-party-for-a-cause-tickets-49629666669?aff=aff0spingo

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/275888156566748/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/pillows_and_pjs/