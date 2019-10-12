The Piñata as a Narrative

In this workshop, you will use the piñata as an object of expression by decorating and/or manipulating a piñata to convey a personal narrative or message. This workshop will encourage you to experiment with color, pattern, text, images, and objects not commonly found in traditional piñata-making techniques. Alongside the history and folklore of piñatas, Diana will share her own hybrid methods of using this craft for expression and storytelling.

Info

Shop Mingei 2640 2640 Historic Decatur Rd, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Art , Workshops
Point Loma
619-704-7495
