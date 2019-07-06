Pine Hollows IPA Limited Release

Put on your hiking boots and don't forget your sunblock; we're going on a camping adventure!

Join us for the release of our newest collab, Pine Hollows IPA!

The sound of trumpets fills the air accompanied by aromas of citrus and pine. This summertime classic was brewed in collaboration with our friends at Burgeon Beer Company. Bursting with notes of grapefruit, guava, and pine from the generous use of Simcoe, Mosaic, and Chinook hops, enjoy these tree hugs in a can wherever you are and always remember to pack it in, pack it out.

We will be paying tribute to the summer camp vibes with axe throwing action from 1pm to 4pm! $10 for 10 throws.

Pine Hollows IPA will be released on July 6th at Thorn Barrio Logan and July 7th at Thorn North Park both starting at 12 pm.

Limited edition tees will also be available for the release so look for a sneak peek at those coming up!