Birch Aquarium's Green Flash Concert Series is back! Don’t miss the epic summer concert series that combines live music with panoramic ocean views!

PINE MOUNTAIN LOGS & VENICE

Green Flash fan favorites Pine Mountain Logs and Venice return to the Green Flash stage. With talent that has toured with Roger Waters (Pink Floyd), Pine Mountain Logs will rock the aquarium with their unique mashup of classic rock hits ranging from Led Zeppelin to the Jackson Five, Tom Petty, TLC, Aerosmith and more. Their insidious alter egos, Venice combine stellar harmonies with the classic Laurel Canyon sound.

Purchase tickets, VIP Experience, or season passes at 858.534.7336 or online at aquarium.ucsd.edu. All concerts are 21 and up.