PINOT+PETALS: A Night of Wine & Floral Design

Vin De Syrah 901 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101

A.H.R. Florals is partnered with Vin de Syrah for a montly course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and walk away with your very own glorious creation. Ticket includes flowers, supplies, vase and access to amazing drink/food specials from Vin de Syrah.

Dates & Projects

January 9th - Fresh New Year, Fresh New Florals - Centerpieces

February 13th - Painting the Roses Red... & Pink... & Peach... Loving Centerpieces with Roses

March 13th - Spring Time Wreaths, the Eyeshadow for Your House

April 17th - Turnt up for Tulips - Tulip Centerpiece

May 8th - Mother's Day Special - Spring Centerpieces

Info

Vin De Syrah 901 Fifth Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown, East Village, Gaslamp
619-993-5924
