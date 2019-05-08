PINOT+PETALS: A Night of Wine & Floral Design, Mother's Day Edition!

It's the PINOT+PETALS two year anniversary and we're celebrating with the freshest and bestest blooms of the season!

A.H.R. Florals is partnered with Vin de Syrah for a montly course in keepin' fresh & pretty. Learn the in's & out's of floral design and walk away with your very own glorious creation. Ticket includes flowers, supplies, vase and access to amazing drink/food specials from Vin de Syrah.