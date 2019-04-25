PINOT+PETALS: A Night of Wine & Floral Design in the Village
en concordia 1021 1021 Rosecrans St, San Diego, California 92106
The original Night of Wine & Floral Design is coming to the Point Loma Village!
We'll be learning the in's & out's of floral design while you enjoy a night of the freshest blooms paired with great wine & light gnosh. Each month will feature a completely new color scheme and flower varities. Ticket includes all supplies, flowers, class, wine, & light gnosh.
