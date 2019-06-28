Pippi is the high-spirited, warm-hearted incarnation of every child's dream of freedom and power. Dressed in strange clothes and living with her horse and pet monkey Mr Nilsson, she possesses supernatural strength and untold wealth. Pippi Longstocking is a colorful and fast-paced "tall tale" sure to entertain all ages! Directed by Ricardo Valenzuela, the cast and crew of Pippi is comprised of San Diego Junior Theatre students ages 8-18.