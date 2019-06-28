Pippi Longstocking

San Diego Junior Theatre 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92120

Pippi is the high-spirited, warm-hearted incarnation of every child's dream of freedom and power. Dressed in strange clothes and living with her horse and pet monkey Mr Nilsson, she possesses supernatural strength and untold wealth. Pippi Longstocking is a colorful and fast-paced "tall tale" sure to entertain all ages! Directed by Ricardo Valenzuela, the cast and crew of Pippi is comprised of San Diego Junior Theatre students ages 8-18.

San Diego Junior Theatre 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92120
Balboa Park
619-239-8355
