Pirates, Parrots and a Bay Cruise: Oceana Coastal Kitchen’s Exclusive Halloween Rum Social

Oceana Coastal Kitchen is celebrating Halloween with a very special pirate-themed Rum Social event. Join us for on the shores of Mission Bay in your best pirate costume and prepare for an evening of all of a pirate's favorite things: boats, parrots, and of course, RUM!

The anticipated event showcases delicious small plates paired with rum cocktails, including the event’s signature cocktail the Cannibal Colada, made with the new vanilla and cinnamon-infused rum created by Malahat Spirits Co. exclusively for Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa. Then, show off your eye patches, hats and treasure chests during a pirate costume contest with a winning prize of a dinner for two at Oceana Coastal Kitchen. The Catamaran's beloved parrot will also on-site to mix and mingle with guests.

Keep the p-ARRRR-ty going aboard the William D. Evans sternwheeler boat. At 7:30 p.m., Rum Social guests receive complimentary boarding on the Halloween cruise featuring multiple floors of DJs and drink specials. Sail the sparkling waters of Mission Bay and you'll be singing, "Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's life for me."

http://www.catamaranresort.com/dining-entertainment/rum-social