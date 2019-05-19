Plant-Based Nutrition: A Lecture and Discussion with MSNW Carley Jennings

Join us for an informative lecture where we will discuss the benefits of plant-based nutrition and how you can incorporate more whole plant foods into your routine. The Metta Space Nutritionist Carley Jennings will provide an engaging lecture where community members can explore practical approaches to developing a “plant-forward” eating pattern that focuses primarily on foods from plants, and the science behind how these diets improve your health. Eating this way doesn’t require you to be vegetarian or vegan. Learn how to get the most out of fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans in order to promote longevity, prevent illness, and enjoy optimal mental and physical function. The lecture will be followed by an open Q&A. We hope to see you all there!

Tickets: FREE

Info & Signup: www.themettaspace.com/events

About Carley Jennings:

Carley is a Whole Foods Nutritionist who helps people eat well so they can be healthy and happy. She supports The Metta Space community members as they build their path to wellness by developing a solid nutritional foundation. Carley connects individuals of all ages and backgrounds with real food, and relies on plant-based diets as the primary vehicle for health promotion. She specializes in translating complex nutritional concepts into meal plans and routines that are exciting, nourishing, and comforting for even the pickiest eaters. Carley is here to help you develop a personalized dietary approach that supports your unique journey toward wellness.

As a graduate of Bastyr University with a Masters of Science in Nutrition for Wellness, Carley has a unique familiarity with the culinary concepts needed to put health-promoting diets into practice. Carley guides clients to a greater level of understanding beyond knowing what foods to eat, by helping them understand how they are incorporated into a functional and balanced diet that suits their personal tastes. As both a chef and nutrition professional, she helps a variety of clients bridge the gap between knowing what to eat and successfully implementing a health promoting diet into their daily lives.

THE METTA SPACE - Your community Holistic Health, Wellness and Spiritual Center, providing acupuncture, massage, sound healing, energy work, Kundalini Yoga, monthly markets & events, and more. We offer a safe, therapeutic, inclusive and healing environment. Find Community here. Located at the “T” at Adams Ave & Ohio. Metta means loving-kindness. www.themettaspace.com