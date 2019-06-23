Plant-Based Snack Workshop For Kids
Florence Burnham Hall 1231 Upas Street, San Diego, California 92103
Come create delicious snacks with SweetRoots Kitchen! This hands-on workshop will show you how to make delicious, healthy snacks for family and friends. We will find out about different types of snacks, make a savory snack, try a sweet snack, snack for energy, and slurp a snack! Each recipe will be plant-based, nutritious and lots of fun! Ages 7-10.
Florence Burnham Hall 1231 Upas Street, San Diego, California 92103 View Map
