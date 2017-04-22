Planting the Seeds, Earth Day Celebration

to Google Calendar - Planting the Seeds, Earth Day Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Planting the Seeds, Earth Day Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Planting the Seeds, Earth Day Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Planting the Seeds, Earth Day Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00

La Jolla Country Day School 9490 Genesee Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

La Jolla Country Day School invites families with children ages 2-6 to a special Earth Day celebration. Earth Day-themed activities will include sing-a-long, instrumental petting zoo, meet and greet with animals by Project Wildlife, science experiments, arts and crafts, dancing exercises, face-painting and many more games! This event is free and open to the public.

For more information please contact Judith Gross at jgross@ljcds.org

Info

La Jolla Country Day School 9490 Genesee Ave., La Jolla, California 92037 View Map

Special Events
La Jolla

858-453-3440

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Planting the Seeds, Earth Day Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Planting the Seeds, Earth Day Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Planting the Seeds, Earth Day Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Planting the Seeds, Earth Day Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00