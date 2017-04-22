Planting the Seeds, Earth Day Celebration

La Jolla Country Day School invites families with children ages 2-6 to a special Earth Day celebration. Earth Day-themed activities will include sing-a-long, instrumental petting zoo, meet and greet with animals by Project Wildlife, science experiments, arts and crafts, dancing exercises, face-painting and many more games! This event is free and open to the public.

For more information please contact Judith Gross at jgross@ljcds.org