On Wednesday, January 30 from 5 P.M.-8 P.M. SDAI will host an uninstructed session for artists of all levels to draw or paint a nude live model who will be posing on the Platform. SDAI will provide chairs and easels but not art supplies. Artists will be able to enhance their skills by observing the anatomical details of a body and the nuances of human movement. Artists can drop in at any point and stay as long as desired during this event.

* Photography or filming is NOT allowed

*Please note: Easels are first come first serve. There are a limited amount (16) available, but will also have heavy duty drawing clipboards available as needed.

Platform: Live Figure Drawing

$25.00