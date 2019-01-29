Platform: Recontextualizing the Still Life

As a complement to SDAI’s upcoming exhibition, A Tribute to Pam Whidden: Models are to Artists Like Flowers are to Bees, our staff will stage a dynamic platform for artists to create a still life. The platform will include inanimate objects, shifting colors and shadows, and a blend of classical and contemporary elements. We are providing this opportunity to inspire artists at all levels to further explore the still life.

This Platform will be on display from January 29- February 3, 2019. Participation is included with your admission ticket. Artists can drop in at any point and stay as long as desired during business hours.