Play Ball: A Symphonic Celebration of the Padres at 50

Embarcadero Marina Park South 206 Marina Park Way, San Diego, California 92101

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of our San Diego Padres! Celebrate with a musical tribute to America’s favorite pastime with a program that highlights their greatest hits, runs and wins and baseball tunes. Rob Fisher conducts the San Diego Symphony and is joined by Broadway star Ross Lekites (Frozen, Kinky Boots) and the San Diego Master Chorale.

Info

Embarcadero Marina Park South 206 Marina Park Way, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Concert
619-235-0804
please enable javascript to view
