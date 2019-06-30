Play Ball: A Symphonic Celebration of The Padres at 50

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of our San Diego Padres! Celebrate with a musical tribute to America’s favorite pastime with a program that highlights their greatest hits, runs and wins and baseball tunes. Rob Fisher conducts the San Diego Symphony and is joined by Broadway stars Ross Lekites (Frozen, Kinky Boots) and Bianca Marroquín (Chicago, In the Heights and Mexico's very popular Mira Quien Baila) as well as the San Diego Master Chorale.

Just announced! Our special guests will be Ted Leitner, Tony Gwynn Jr., Carlos Hernandez and Randy Jones!

PROGRAM TO INCLUDE:

"Heart" from Damn Yankees

"Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables

"America" from West Side Story

Plus music by John Philip Sousa, George M. Cohan, John Williams, an Armed Forces Salute, "Casey at the Bat" and much more!