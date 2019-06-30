Play Ball: A Symphonic Celebration of the Padres at 50
Embarcadero Marina Park South 206 Marina Park Way, San Diego, California 92101
2019 marks the 50th anniversary of our San Diego Padres! Celebrate with a musical tribute to America’s favorite pastime with a program that highlights their greatest hits, runs and wins and baseball tunes. Rob Fisher conducts the San Diego Symphony and is joined by Broadway star Ross Lekites (Frozen, Kinky Boots) and the San Diego Master Chorale.
Price Range: $20 - $100
