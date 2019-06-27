Play and Create at the Backyard
Westfield Plaza Bonita 3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City, California 91950
Happening weekly from June 20-August 15, let kids’ creativity soar with an interactive art workshop, Play and Create at the Backyard, hosted by talented artists. Giving back to the community, a $5 donation will provide participants with snacks, supplies and goodies. Also happening from June-August are Music Mondays from 4-6 p.m. in Center Court to listen to music sets by local musicians.
Info
Westfield Plaza Bonita 3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City, California 91950 View Map
National City