Playing with Fire: Guest Chefs Eric Gallerstein and Jacob Bartlett, from Mastiff Sausage Company

At this unique outdoor experience, guests will enjoy several delicious dishes fired up by The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ Executive Chef Jeff Jackson and The Grill’s Chef Ira Sylvester, along with special guests Eric Gallerstein and Jacob Bartlett from Mastiff Sausage Company. They will cook up a family-style feast from the restaurant’s custom-built wood-fired grill and rotisserie while guests enjoy local brews and views of the picturesque Torrey Pines Golf Course.

$60 per person, plus tax