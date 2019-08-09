Plein Air Class: Drawing & Watercolor

Friday Morning Plein Air Classes continue in August!

Students will have the opportunity to draw or paint in watercolor within a natural setting, with instructors available to guide you. The location is a private backyard flowering garden with two ponds, walking paths, a succulent area and chickens. Stools will be available, but please bring other seating if desired and don’t forget your sunscreen! Restroom facilities available. Beverages and snacks will be provided.

You must register in order to receive the address, which will be a location within a 10 minute drive of Studio ACE.

Ages 12+ with adult supervision.

Location: To be shared once registered.

Dates: Every Friday: August 9, 16 & 23, 2019 (No class August 30)

Time: 10:30am-12:30pm.

Fee: $10 per person

NOTE: The Plein Air class replaces Kene Lohmann’s Friday morning Watercolor Class for the month of August.

To register, call 760-730-5203, stop by Studio ACE, or click the link below.

https://www.studioace.org/calendar