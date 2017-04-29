Plein Air Painting for Children

Host Chris Clark

Saturday, April 29 10:00 AM

Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275.

Students, ages 6-12, will use contour drawing techniques to create a watercolor painting from the historic farmstead environment around the Sikes Adobe. After receiving lessons in drawing and painting, students will create their artwork on location. Students should wear comfortable outdoor clothing with sun protection and bring water. Hosted by artist Chris Clark and supplies are provided!

Only $5 per ticket! Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register go to www.sikesadobe.org.